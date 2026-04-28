Ruchir Sharma, ace global investor and author, is guest at Adda today

Ace global investor, fund manager and best-selling author Ruchir Sharma will be the guest at Express Adda in Mumbai on Tuesday — an interaction that comes at a time when the West Asia conflict has changed the course of the global economy.

Sharma is Chairman of Rockefeller International, and Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Breakout Capital, an investment firm focused on emerging markets.

At the Express Adda, the stage is set for Sharma to share his views on the factors that will shape global and domestic economies in the near future. His perspectives on the expected rise in inflation, slowdown in growth, problems created by supply disruptions and geopolitical events will be keenly watched by policymakers and investors.