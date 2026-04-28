Ruchir Sharma, ace global investor and author, is guest at Adda today

Ace global investor, fund manager and best-selling author Ruchir Sharma will be the guest at Express Adda in Mumbai on Tuesday — an interaction that comes at a time when the West Asia conflict has changed the course of the global economy.
Sharma is Chairman of Rockefeller International, and Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Breakout Capital, an investment firm focused on emerging markets.
At the Express Adda, the stage is set for Sharma to share his views on the factors that will shape global and domestic economies in the near future. His perspectives on the expected rise in inflation, slowdown in growth, problems created by supply disruptions and geopolitical events will be keenly watched by policymakers and investors.
Apart from tariff issues, Sharma, who is also a keen observer of the technology sector, is expected to speak on the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the disruption it is creating.
At the Express Adda, he will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.
During an earlier interaction at the Express Adda in 2024, Sharma had said that India can clock a GDP growth rate of 6-7 per cent but the country’s polity lacks the capability to carry out reforms that can spur growth in the range of 9-11 per cent. He had also said that the Indian rupee will strengthen against the dollar going forward.
This time, Sharma is expected to give his perspective on why Indian markets and the rupee are lagging behind other emerging markets even as stock markets have fallen sharply, and the rupee is down to the 94-mark since the West Asia conflict started.
Speaking at another Express Adda in 2023, Sharma spoke about high valuations in India. “My only cautionary tale is that the fourth wave will be such that India today is the most expensive market in the world. Being the most expensive market in the world means valuations are very high,” he had said.
Sharma is also passionate about politics, and has covered national and major state elections since 1998. He leads a group of election watchers that typically travels over 1,000 km a week, interviewing a range of stakeholders from local voters to national leaders. These travels are captured in his 2019 book, Democracy on the Road: A 25-year Journey Through India.
Sharma’s other books include What Went Wrong with Capitalism; The 10 Rules of Successful Nations; The Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in the Post-Crisis World; and, Breakout Nations: In Pursuit of the Next Economic Miracles.
Primarily based in New York and Miami, Sharma moved to Rockefeller in 2022 after a 25-year career at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he was Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist. He was responsible for managing nearly $20 billion in assets.
The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.
Previous guests include Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri; Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen; Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran; His Holiness the Dalai Lama; cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; chess legend Viswanathan Anand; Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra; and, motivational strategist Gaur Gopal Das.