Rs 8,432 cr profit in Q3: SBI posts record quarterly figure

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday posted a 62.27 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 8,432 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, against a Rs 5,196 crore in the year-ago period. This is the highest quarterly net profit reported by the bank.

The state-run lender’s net interest income for Q3FY22 rose 6.48 per cent to Rs 30,687 crore, against Rs 28819.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

SBI’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in the quarter stood at 4.50 per cent (Rs 1,20,029 crore) against 4.77 per cent (Rs 1,33,705 crore) in the year-ago period. Net NPA ratio was recorded at 1.34 per cent versus 1.23 per cent last year.

The bank reported net interest margin at 3.15 per cent for Q3 as against 3.12 per cent a year ago, it said. Total income also rose to Rs 78,352 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 75,981 crore in the same period of 2020-21, it said. The company’s total deposits grew 8.83 per cent year-on-year to Rs 38,47,794 in the quarter.

SBI Chairperson Dinesh Kumar Khara said the lender recorded a credit growth of Rs 1.3 lakh crore with good performance across segments.

BoB profit doubles in Q3

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) net profit in Q3FY22 rose to Rs 2,197 crore, against Rs 1,061 crore in the year-ago quarter, a 107 per cent growth. Gross NPAs fell to Rs 55,997 crore from Rs 63,182 crore in Q3FY21. (ENS)