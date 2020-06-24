Rs 4,985 crore assistance given to construction workers

About 1.75 crore transactions were done directly into the bank accounts of the workers through direct benefit transfer. About 1.75 crore transactions were done directly into the bank accounts of the workers through direct benefit transfer.

Over 2.5 crore building and other construction workers (BOCW) across India received cash assistance of Rs 4,958 crores during the lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Tuesday.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Puducherry were the regions that did not provide any cash relief to construction workers during the same period, data released by the Ministry showed.

Among these six states/UTs, Bihar and Puducherry did not provide any cash relief to these workers, while Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu provided food packages only.

About 1.75 crore transactions were done directly into the bank accounts of the workers through direct benefit transfer. Apart from cash benefits ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000 per worker during the lockdown, some states like Karnataka also provided food and ration to workers. According to the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, a cess is levied and collected at the rate of 1 per cent of the cost of construction by the state governments.

