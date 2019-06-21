Rs 293 crore money laundering by Pune firm: ED conducts multiple searches

THE Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday conducted searches at various places in Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Nagpur, in connection with a fraud of over Rs 293 crores involving a Pune-headquartered company which use non-genuine letters of credit (LCs) to siphon off money.

ED officials said the searches were part of a probe into alleged money laundering by the firm and its office-bearers. The said ED probe is a fallout of a 2017 case registered by Bank Securities and Fraud Cell (BS&FC) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the company, its director and unidentified bank officials.

An ED press statement said, “The Directorate of Enforcement on Thursday conducted searches at various places at Pune, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Nagpur in a Letter of Credit (LCs) fraud case of Bank of India involving Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd (VAPL) and Varron Auto Comp Pvt Ltd (VACL). The searches were conducted at factory premises, residential premises concerning Varron Group and its directors.”

“A case was registered by CBI, against VAPL, VACL and others on the basis of complaint received from Bank of India (BOI), Pune Zonal Office, wherein it is reported that VAPL has been maintaining a current account with Karve Road Pune Branch of BOI. Shrikant Pandhurang Sawaikar is one of the Directors of VAPL and the principal responsible person for running the day to day activities in the company. VAPL submitted LCs and Bills drawn under the LCs issued by Canara Bank, Deccan Gymkhana Branch, Pune and the same were discounted by BOI’s Karve Road Branch.

“The bills were discounted by BOI after the verification of LC and acceptance of all the bills by the authorised officials of Deccan Gymkhana Branch of Canara Bank and the aggregate amount of Rs 293 crore was credited to the account of M/s. VAPL. On due date, BOI approached Canara Bank for the repayment of the dues. Canara Bank informed that the purported LC was neither issued nor bills were accepted by their branch through approved mode of Structured Financial Messaging System (SFMS) and thus they did not entertain repayment request of BOI. The same has caused loss to the BOI,” the statement added.

The Directorate further said that taking cognisance of the complaints, it has initiated an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.