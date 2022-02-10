Rockefeller Capital Management ropes in Ruchir Sharma to expand global business

With an aim to expand its global business, US-based financial advisory firm Rockefeller Capital Management has roped in acclaimed global investor Ruchir Sharma as the chairman of its international business.

The 47-year-old will also form an investment company, Breakout Capital, in partnership with Rockefeller, the company’s CEO Gregory Fleming said.

“Ruchir brings not only great investing skills but additional intellectual firepower to the firm,” said Fleming. “His position reinforces our commitment to the global markets. He’ll be a great asset to our advisors, bankers and clients across businesses and borders.”

Ruchir, who is the author of The 10 Rules of Successful Nations, had previously served investment banking and financial services firm Morgan Stanley for 25 years, where he managed nearly 20 billion dollars in assets and helped launch several new products.

His earlier books include Democracy on the Road (2019), The Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in a Post-Crisis World (2016) and Breakout Nations (2012). Sharma was selected one of the “top global thinkers” by Foreign Policy magazine in 2012 and was named as one of the Most Influential people in the world in 2015 by Bloomberg Markets.

Ruchir, who started writing at 17, has been a writer longer than he has been an investor. He’s a regular contributor to several international publications. He is passionate about politics and has covered every national election in India, and many major state contests, going back to 1998. Sharma’s other interests include athletics and he continues to train for the 100 and 200 meters sprints. He has a keen interest in wildlife and in international cinema and attends major film festivals.