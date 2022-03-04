Road ministry notifies new rules on road accident reporting: Here’s what you need to know

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Thursday announced that it has issued a notification to mandate the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, detailed accident report (DAR) and its reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlement of claims by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).

In the notification, the ministry informed that the incorporation of validated mobile numbers in the certificate of vehicle insurance has also been made mandatory. They shall come into force with effect from April 1, 2022.

As per the notification, immediately on receipt of the information of a road accident, the investigating officer of police shall inspect the site of the accident, take photographs/videos of the scene of the accident and the vehicle(s) involved in the accident and prepare a site plan.

In injury cases, the investigating officer shall also take photographs of the injured in the hospital. Apart from this, the officer shall conduct spot enquiry by examining the eyewitnesses/bystanders, the notification said.

The notification further stated that the investigating officer shall intimate the accident to the claims tribunal within 48 hours of the accident, by submitting the first accident report (FAR) in Form I. If the particulars of the insurance policy are available, the intimation of the accident in Form I shall also be given to the Nodal Officer of the concerned insurance company of the offending vehicle.

It added that a copy of Form I shall also be provided to the victim(s), the state legal services authority, insurer and shall also be uploaded on the website of state police, if available.

The road ministry notification said the investigating officer shall furnish the description of the rights of the victim(s) of road accidents and flow chart of the scheme mentioned in Form II, to the victim(s), or their legal representatives, within 10 days of the accident. The officer shall also file a copy of Form II along with the DAR.

The investigating officer shall provide a blank copy of Form III to the driver of the vehicle(s) involved in the accident and the driver shall furnish the relevant information in Form III to the investigating officer, within 30 days of the accident, the notification said.

Apart from this, the notification said that in case of any minor child/children of the victim(s) of the accident, the notification said the investigating officer shall provide blank Form-VIA to the victim(s), who shall fill up the relevant information/attach the relevant documents and submit the same to the investigating officer within 60 days of the accident.

After this, the officer shall send the copy of the victim’s Form-VI and VIA along with DAR to Child Welfare Committee, within 30 days of receiving the aforesaid Form-VI and VIA from the victim(s). The committee shall ascertain if the child is in need of care and protection as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The investigating officer shall also send copies of Form-VI and VIA along with the DAR to the State Legal Services Authority to assign a lawyer to assist the child/children to avail their legal remedies/rights, including education, within 30 days of receiving the aforesaid Form-VI and VIA from the victim(s).

The investigating officer shall furnish a copy of Form VI and VIA, along with the documents, to the insurance company of the vehicle(s) involved in the accident along with the DAR, and the insurance company shall verify the information and documents furnished by the victims within 30 days from the date of the receipt of the DAR.

The officer shall complete the investigation of the criminal case and file the Report under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the concerned criminal court within 60 days of the accident, and shall submit a copy of the said report along with the DAR submitted before the Claims Tribunal.

The investigating officer shall complete the verification of the information and documents and submit the DAR in Form VII to the Claims Tribunal, within 90 days from the date of the accident.