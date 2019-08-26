RK Singh interview: ‘You cannot be a developed country with a power sector that has load shedding’

The Centre’s move to strengthen the implementation of the letter of credit requirement — an existing payment security mechanism in power purchase agreements — for states has plugged electricity distribution company (discom) dues to power generation companies (gencos) from rising any further, according to Minister of State for Power, RK Singh. The minister, in an interview to Prabha Raghavan and Anil Sasi, stressed on the renewed focus by the government to resolve problems of legacy dues to these gencos and make the downstream sectors more viable, including through measures that would incentivise private firms to get into the distribution space and offer competition at the consumer end. Edited excerpts:

What impact are you seeing in compliance a month after you reinforced the letter of credit payment security mechanism for states?

One thing which is happening is that, now, there can’t be any defaults as far as payment is concerned and every state has now given letters of credit (LC) for all the power that they are drawing from generating companies that are not their own.

Generation assets belonging to the states have been exempted. But, beyond that, every other generation asset from which they are purchasing power, they have to give an LC. As far as current dues are concerned, that’s been taken care of.

Now, that leaves the legacy dues, which are also substantial. For this, we are providing the new tariff policy, which is going to come out very soon. It’s with the Cabinet right now. So, hopefully, the Cabinet should clear it within 15 days or so.

What this will do is it will make the sector viable again. You did not have any chance of any investment coming in if this situation continued, where people were unsure whether payments would be coming in.

This (reinforcing LC) has a message as well: that any state government that wants to give subsidies can do so … they can give free power to anyone they want. But if you want power, you have to pay for it, because power is not free. You (states) either pay for it from your budget or you make your systems efficient.

If you don’t do these basic things, the power sector is not going to be sustainable. You cannot be a developed country with a power sector that has load shedding, in which you have got dark areas … you must have a sustainable and viable power sector where investments are possible and viable.

What about south Indian states which had sought more time? Are you seeing any issues with implementing the LC there?

You have to start some time. What surprises me is that in so far as the southern states are concerned, things should have been much easier for them. We have seen over the years that people in the South pay their bills on time. The proclivity to cheat or to steal electricity is not there or is very minimal. That makes the mismanagement all the more glaring — the bulk of the huge outstanding (dues) which are there are from the southern states. Can you imagine Rs 36,000 crore? That’s only thermal, mind you. The renewable is Rs 13,000 crore.

So, they approached us (for more time), and we said … this (LC) is not something new, this is provided for in their PPAs (power purchase agreements). Everybody (is complying).

With state discoms facing issues like infrequent tariff hikes and lack of payment for subsidies announced by their states, has the government explored the option of encouraging participation of private firms?

I’m coming out with a project which will combine elements of strengthening of the distribution system — money for substations, transformers, cable, poles … and the trajectory of loss reduction of UDAY (scheme).

Now it will be conditional — if the states follow the trajectory of loss reduction, we will give them the money for strengthening the system. UDAY envisaged that the development funds will be conditional, but it was never implemented.

Another thing is that I’m going to come out with a scheme whereby the consumer is given a choice, so that they have not one, but multiple supply agencies. So the discom continues to be the owner of the wire system. But, at the supply end, there will be multiple agencies that will compete. They’ll buy power in bulk from the discom. I’m separating the function of supply from the function of distribution. Supply franchisee will buy power in bulk and will distribute it to whoever are his consumers and will collect money.

That will ensure competition and better service, (which) will also ensure that the money required to be collected for the power distributed is collected because of the supply franchisee. It will also bring in the discipline required in the system whereby if you (the state) … want to give subsidies, you give it. But you will have to deposit the money upfront with the discom, which has not been happening.

What is the incentive for discoms in this whole process, since they have been blocking open access since 2003? Why would they let private players cherry pick their customers?

We are providing in the tariff policy that any application for open access will have to be disposed off in 30 days. The second thing we are saying is that you cannot hinder open access by indirect methods like levying surcharge and additional surcharge. Whatever surcharge is there because of cross subsidy will be phased out. Because the law envisages competition, there will be competition. Everybody has the right … to take our supply from anybody we choose. So if somebody is giving electricity to me at a cheaper price, I have the right (to use their services).

I think the greatest incentive for the discom is that will become viable. We had a meeting with all the states … two days back, and I said that the steps which we are taking to is to empower you (discoms).

If the state announces a subsidy, and does not give you the money, you incur a loss, but you can’t say anything. Now I’m providing in the policy and in the law that if the state wants to give subsidy, it will give it through direct benefit transfer. So, if the state announces a subsidy, it will not be at your cost.