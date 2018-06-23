RITES IPO subscribed 66.88 times on Day three

The company also provides consultancy services across other infrastructure and energy market sectors. The company also provides consultancy services across other infrastructure and energy market sectors.

The initial public offer (IPO) of RITES was subscribed 66.88 times on Friday, the concluding day of the offer with investors bidding for 168. 54 crore shares of the 2.52 crore shares offered to them.

Qualified Institutional Buyers bid for 71.72 times the shares offered to them, high net worth individuals bid for 194.56 times their allocation, retail investors 14.68 times, and employees bid for 0.96 times of their allocation.

RITES had set a price band of `180 to `185 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is a part of the government’s disinvestment programme and all the proceeds from the proposal will go the government. RITES has a significant presence as a transport infrastructure consultancy organization in the railway sector. The company also provides consultancy services across other infrastructure and energy market sectors including urban transport, roads and highways, ports, inland waterways, airports, institutional buildings, ropeways, power procurement and renewable energy.

The company’s profit after tax for the FY 2015, 2016, 2017 and the nine months ended December 31, 2017, was Rs 312 crore, Rs 282 crore, Rs 361 crore and Rs 252 crore, respectively. FE

