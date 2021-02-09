Risk as per buyer’s choice: Panel for index-linked plans

The insurance regulator’s group has proposed that equity indices like NSE Nifty and Sensex, or 10-year government bonds, SBI fixed rate or MIBOR (Mumbai Inter Bank Offered Rate) can be used as reference rate for ILIPs.

An IRDAI Working Group has proposed a category of index-linked insurance products (ILIP) as an alternative for traditional plans and unit-linked products, or ULIP).

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) group has said there is relevance for ILIPs, which could be seen as a category which fits in between traditional products where features can appear less transparent and the ULIP where transparency is higher but the investment risks are completely borne by policyholders. The life insurance sector saw a new business premium income of Rs 1.91 lakh crore in 2020.

The considered view of the Irdai committee was that ILIP could be seen as a suite of products wherein greater transparency can be facilitated to customers with respect to the product structure and benefits and where risks are in line with the choice made by customers. ULIPs are considered risky instruments where charges and commissions are high.

According to the Irdai group, the relevance of ILIP is further enhanced in the current context of volatile investment markets, leading to the customer preference for guarantees and which has, therefore, possibly resulted in the current industry practice of selling significant amount of guaranteed products (including annuities and savings products) with plausible increased balance sheet risk for the insurers.

While recommending the ILIP, the Irdai group said it followed the key principles of transparency, simplicity, fairness, awareness and liquidity of indices. It also acknowledged that ILIP in certain forms and shapes can bring about more complexity at the back end, and hence decided to recommend different variants of a product structure wherever possible, starting from the ones which are simple (linked to fixed or G-Sec income linked indices) to more complicated structures.

Irdai chief calls for strategy on cyber covers

Mumbai: Despite cyber risks looming large, only 14 Indian general insurers have issued 38,000 individual cyber covers, Irdai Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia said.

Speaking at ‘The Global Cyber Insurance Summit 2021’ organised by GIC Re, Data Security Council of India and City of London Corporation, he said, “We have made audit cyber risks compulsory for Indian insurance companies. So, we need to develop a strategy how to develop this segment in a robust manner for future kind of attacks.” —ENS