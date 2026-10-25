Insurance agents flag high hospital bills, inflated motor repair costs for rising premiums

Skyrocketing hospital bills and inflated motor garage repair costs, rather than insurance agents’ commissions, are driving up general insurance claims and putting pressure on premiums, the Confederation of General Insurance Agents Associations of India (CGIAAI) has said, urging the government to tackle the root causes of rising costs instead of squeezing insurance distribution.

In a representation submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the association, which claims it represents 1.6 million individual general insurance agents, has called for direct regulation and standardisation of hospital tariffs and automobile workshop repair bills. It has warned that proposed reforms by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), including tighter expense-of-management (EOM) caps, risk weakening consumer protection while threatening the livelihoods of agents who help policyholders navigate claims during medical emergencies and accidents.

“The primary driver of rising premiums is the industry’s steep 84% to 87% incurred claims ratio, fuelled by systemic price inflation,” the association said, arguing that the focus of regulatory reform should be on the costs insurers incur when settling claims.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The association alleged that hospitals frequently charge insured patients substantially more than those paying cash for comparable treatment. It also claimed that automobile workshops significantly inflate repair estimates when bills are routed through insurance claims. These practices, it argued, increase insurers’ payouts and ultimately add to the financial burden on policyholders.

Cost cuts threaten customer support

The representation did not provide a detailed breakdown of the alleged hospital and garage overcharging or quantify their individual contribution to premium increases. However, the association demanded that the government and IRDAI directly address these costs instead of treating distribution expenses as the principal problem.

“The confederation emphasised that general insurance cannot be treated as an off-the-shelf consumer product,” it said, underlining the importance of assistance when policyholders face complex paperwork, disputed bills and claim settlements.

“When a family is stranded at a hospital billing counter or standing by a damaged vehicle on a highway, an automated chatbot or call centre algorithm cannot replace the local insurance agent who personally visits, advocates, and secures fair settlement,” the CGIAAI leadership said.

Story continues below this ad

The association said individual agents earn an average commission of only 12% to 13%, while bearing substantial operating expenses, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas. It rejected the argument that distribution costs alone explain rising premiums and warned that aggressive cost-cutting could deprive customers of support precisely when they need it most.

The proposed EOM (Expense of Management) caps — 25% within two years and 20% within five years — could put public sector general insurers and mid-sized companies under severe pressure, the association said. It warned that the measures could lead to the closure of physical branches in semi-urban and rural areas, greater concentration in the hands of a few large private insurers and fewer choices for consumers.

Concerns over conflicts of interest, agent livelihoods

The CGIAAI also flagged potential conflicts of interest if hospitals and automobile garages are allowed to sell insurance policies. Such arrangements, it argued, could create incentives for higher treatment or repair costs and expose customers to disputes over claims. It called for restrictions on aggressive bancassurance cross-selling, saying banks should limit such sales to credit-linked risk protection.

The association further warned that forcing more than half of individual agents out of the profession would dismantle the grassroots service network on which elderly, rural and semi-urban policyholders depend.

Story continues below this ad

Among its demands are a statutory minimum commission for retail agents equivalent to 75% of the prescribed commission ceiling, a baseline fee of Rs 250 per retail or motor policy, and digital platforms such as Bima Sugam that enable agents to onboard, renew and service policies rather than bypass them.

It has also sought structured consultations with the Finance Ministry and IRDAI before the proposed regulations are finalised, along with contributory group life and health insurance arrangements for individual agents.