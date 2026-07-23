Rise in equity investment, leisure travel lift LRS remittances in May

Total outward remittances rose to $2.396 billion in May 2026, up from $2.286 billion in April 2026. (Image credit- Canva)

Resident individuals stepped up overseas investments in equity and debt instruments while spending more on leisure and other travel in May 2026, helping outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) recover from the previous month.

Total outward remittances rose to $2.396 billion in May 2026, up from $2.286 billion in April 2026, reflecting renewed overseas spending despite moderation in some major categories such as gifts, maintenance of close relatives and studies abroad, according to RBI data.

Among the key contributors to the monthly increase was investment in equity and debt, which climbed sharply to $363.64 million in May from $238.63 million in April, registering an increase of over 52%. The rise suggests that resident individuals increased allocations to overseas financial assets after a softer performance in April.