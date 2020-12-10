‘Rise in AI adoption in India higher than many major economies’

India reported a 45 per cent increase in the use of AI, the highest among all countries, while the US recorded a 35 per cent rise, the UK 23 per cent and Japan 28 per cent, following the outbreak of the virus.

In order to address a number of challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses and organisations in India adopted various artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and the rise of AI adoption recorded in the country is the highest, when compared to major economies like the US, Japan and the UK, a report by PwC said.

“Indian organisations are firm in their resolve to combat the challenges of the pandemic, with the manufacturing sector reconfiguring traditional practices to automate value chain processes and the Government engaging with technology firms to solve problems in the new normal (e.g. contact tracing, contactless thermal screening).

“Similarly, universities, start-ups and the healthcare sector have developed AI-powered diagnostic guidance systems to help patients and models to predict the spread of the virus,” PwC India noted in its report.

India reported a 45 per cent increase in the use of AI, the highest among all countries, while the US recorded a 35 per cent rise, the UK 23 per cent and Japan 28 per cent, following the outbreak of the virus. Additionally, around 70 per cent of enterprises surveyed by PWC India adopted AI, as against around 62 per cent last year.

Data science, AI to be more important than before: Oyo CEO

New Delhi: The use of data science, big data and artificial intelligence will be crucial to the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector as the world slowly recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Oyo Rooms, said.

“In the future, I believe that data science and AI are going to be more important than ever before. Consumers will book hotel a lot more by digital mediums than that of physical mediums,” Agarwal said during a webinar at the TiE Global Summit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.