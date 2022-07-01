RIL to launch food chain with UK’s Pret a Manger

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), an arm of Reliance Retail Ventures of the Reliance Industries (RIL) group, has announced a strategic partnership with UK’s fresh food and organic coffee chain, Pret a Manger, to launch and build the brand in India.

With this long-term master franchise partnership, RBL will open the food chain across the country starting with major cities and travel hubs.

Pret a Manger, French for ‘ready to eat’, first opened in London in 1986. It was a shop with a mission to create handmade food, freshly prepared each day. Over 35 years later, the brand currently has 550 shops globally across nine markets including the UK, the US, Europe, and Asia, offering organic coffee, sandwiches, salads and wraps freshly made each day.