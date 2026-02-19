RIL, Jio to pump in Rs 10 lakh crore into AI; Mukesh Ambani promises to reduce cost of AI ‘dramatically’ for Indians

According to Ambani, after connecting “India to the Internet era”, Jio will connect the country to the “intelligence era”.

Written by: Sukalp Sharma
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 02:57 PM IST
mukesh ambani, artificial intelligence,Mukesh Ambani predicted that India will emerge as “one of the greatest AI powers” in this century. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Private sector behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) and its digital services arm Jio will invest as much as Rs 10 lakh crore over seven years as the conglomerate looks to play a major role in India’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation and make AI affordable and accessible for citizens all over the country, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said Thursday at the India AI Impact Summit.

According to Ambani, after connecting “India to the Internet era”, Jio will connect the country to the “intelligence era” by reducing the cost of intelligence as “dramatically” as the company did for mobile and internet data earlier. He announced that Jio Intelligence—RIL’s AI-focussed arm—will build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure, and the conglomerate will partner with the best tech companies globally not as importers of AI, but as “co-architects of a new AI century”.

Likening AI to Akshaya Patra—“the legendary vessel in Mahabharata that provided endless nourishment to all”—Ambani said that it offers limitless augmentation in knowledge, efficiency, and productivity. However, he underscored that a central question around AI today is whether it will concentrate power in the hands of a few or will it democratise opportunity for all, and that India believes in the latter—a future where AI is “available, affordable, and beneficial to all”. He also said that success of the AI movement globally hinges critically on cooperation and sharing “be it chips or rare earths” and not hoarding, and that India has a unique strength in that context as it serves as a “vital bridge” between the Global South and Global North.

Ambani predicted that India will emerge as “one of the greatest AI powers” in this century as no other country can match India’s strength in “demography, democracy, development, digital infrastructure, data generation, and AI harvest”.

Must Read | India pitch at AI impact summit 2026: Democratising AI, respecting sovereignty

“Jio, together with Reliance, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year. This is not speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined, nation-building capital—designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for six decades to come,” he said.

Emphasising that Jio will deliver AI to Indians at highly affordable prices, Ambani said, “We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy, every facet of social development, and every service of government. Jio will do so with the same reliability, quality, scale, and extreme affordability that transformed connectivity. India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data.”

Ambani asserted that the biggest constraint in AI current is the scarcity and high cost of compute, and to deal with that, Jio Intelligence will build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure through “three bold initiatives”—gigawatt-scale data centres, ready green power surplus, and a nationwide edge compute.

Story continues below this ad

“We are already started construction on multi-gigawatt, AI-ready data-centres at Jamnagar. Over 120 MW will come online in the second half of 2026 this year, and a clear path to gigawatt-scale compute for training and large-scale inference…We have an in-house energy advantage with up to 10 GW of ready green-power surplus, anchored by solar in both Kutch and Andhra Pradesh,” Ambani said.

Also Read | ‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit

“An edge-compute layer, deeply integrated with Jio’s network, will make intelligence responsive, low-latency and affordable—close to where Indians live, learn and work…Our resolve is clear: make intelligence as ubiquitous as connectivity,” he added.

The RIL chairman said that Jio Intelligence is guided by five “non-negotiable principles”, including a commitment to multilingual AI capability across all Indian languages and a promise that AI will create new high-skilled work opportunities rather than displacing jobs. The other principles include making AI accessible to agriculture and informal sectors, and small businesses, keeping “responsibility, security, data residency, and trust as Jio’s core guarantees”, and building a deep partnership ecosystem with Indian enterprises, startups, and top technology and research institutes.

“We will work shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s leading industrial groups to embed AI across manufacturing, logistics, energy, finance, retail, agriculture and healthcare. We will empower startups with affordable compute and co-development platforms. We will aspire to produce global breakthroughs in compute architecture, foundation models, and energy efficiency—designed in India, rooted in our values, powered by our talent, and scaled for humanity,” Ambani said.

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
twitter

Sukalp Sharma is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 16 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Wanted to discuss my grievances but Rahul Gandhi reminisced about past: Bhupen Borah on factors that drove exit from Congress
Wanted to discuss issues, but RaGa reminisced about past: Bhupen Borah on his Cong exit
According to data from the World Gold Council, India’s gold ETFs bought a record 15.52 tonne of gold in January, almost equal to the demand seen in the previous three
Indians' gold (and silver) investment craze is weighing on the economy again
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
water chestnuts
This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month
India AI Impact Summit 2026
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month
water chestnuts
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement