RIL eyes AI ecosystem and private satellite constellation

“This next-generation compute capacity is equivalent to more than 75,000 H100 GPUs on an AI-inference basis,” he said.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Friday unveiled the company’s plan to build a sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem in India through its newly-launched Reliance Intelligence initiative.

“Reliance Intelligence is building India’s sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar. This cutting-edge infrastructure will be powered entirely by clean energy from Reliance’s own solar generation from the Kutch renewable platform,” Ambani said at the RIL AGM.

“The first 120 megawatts will be commissioned by the end of 2026,” he said.

In addition, RIL is operationalising an initial fleet of advanced NVIDIA GB300 GPUs.

“This next-generation compute capacity is equivalent to more than 75,000 H100 GPUs on an AI-inference basis,” he said.