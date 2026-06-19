RIL eyes AI ecosystem and private satellite constellation

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Friday unveiled the company’s plan to build a sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem in India through its newly-launched Reliance Intelligence initiative.
“Reliance Intelligence is building India’s sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar. This cutting-edge infrastructure will be powered entirely by clean energy from Reliance’s own solar generation from the Kutch renewable platform,” Ambani said at the RIL AGM.
“The first 120 megawatts will be commissioned by the end of 2026,” he said.
In addition, RIL is operationalising an initial fleet of advanced NVIDIA GB300 GPUs.
“This next-generation compute capacity is equivalent to more than 75,000 H100 GPUs on an AI-inference basis,” he said.
As the first 120 megawatts becomes fully operational, this capacity can scale to over two lakh H100-equivalent GPUs, he said.
“This capacity places Reliance among the largest AI infrastructure platforms being built anywhere in the world. When compute becomes affordable, innovation becomes inevitable,” he said.
“Our Google partnership has deepened into a truly AI-first collaboration. For hundreds of millions of Jio users, Google AI Pro, powered by Gemini, is already accessible free of cost. Our second major partnership is the joint venture with Meta, which operationalises the LLaMA open-source AI for Indian enterprises,” Ambani said.
He said Reliance Intelligence will deliver sovereign hosting within India, with full model transparency and portability that allows every enterprise to own its AI journey. It will be accessible in 22 Indian languages.
Evaluating satellite constellation for connectivity
Jio Platforms is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India.
“We are also partnering with the leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity, so that we can accelerate service availability while building our own long-term sovereign capability,” RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.
He said this dual approach will enable Jio to meet India’s connectivity needs faster, while laying the foundation for the Indian satellite broadband platform of global scale.
“To anchor this ambition, Jio is also building its own ground station infrastructure in India,” he said.
“These ground stations will support our partner constellations, as well as our own future satellites, creating an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem from space to ground,” Ambani said.
“With this initiative, Jio is strengthening India’s atmanirbharta in space, placing India firmly on the global satellite broadband services map,” he said.
“There are still remotest villages, island communities, and border outposts where the Jio network cannot reach. For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India,” Ambani said.
Reliance Foundation, part of the RIL group, is planning to set up a university that will raise India’s global standing in higher education, a garden and a medical city that will bring world-class healthcare to the heart of Mumbai.
“We have received approval from the Government of Maharashtra to establish a State Private University. Our upcoming permanent campus at Dronagiri, spread across 410 acres, will be truly world-class,” Chairperson Nita Ambani said.