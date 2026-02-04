RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani says sustained double-digit growth for India possible

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and managing director (CMD) Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday expressed confidence in India’s economic growth trajectory, asserting a sustained double-digit growth is achievable.

“There is an old Indian saying that a tree only attracts attention if it bears fruit. Today, in this new era, India and the tree of the Indian economy is bearing fruit with great visibility, sustainability and abundance. We are the fastest growing large economy in the world. Growing at around 8-10% is possible and doable. I think that sustained double-digit (growth) is not ruled out,” Ambani said during a fireside chat at an event — Investing for a New Era — organised by JioBlackRock. Larry Fink, chairman and CEO, BlackRock was also a co-participant. BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager with assets under management of over $13 billion.

Echoing Ambani’s optimism, Fink said India’s growth story is not for a day, or a week, or a quarter, or a year, but for a long horizon. “You could say maybe this is the era for India over the next 20-25 years,” Fink added.

Ambani expressed hope that India’s current GDP, which is close to $4-4.5 trillion, will outgrow the world’s GDP over the next two to three decades. “I am one of those believers who think that this $4-4.5 trillion GDP, over the next 20-30 year period, will outgrow the rest of the world and we will hit $25-30 trillion,” he said.

He lauded India for keeping its debt in check. Compared to the current global debt-to-GDP norm of 100%, India is still at 50%.

Praising the country’s youngsters from the start-up sector, Ambani envisioned 100 new Reliance Industries emerging in the years ahead.

Speaking on artificial intelligence (AI), he urged people to embrace it rather than getting scared of it. “AI is real. From India’s point of view, it is hugely advantageous,” he said.

In December, Ambani unveiled an ambitious draft ‘Reliance AI Manifesto’, in which he called artificial intelligence “the most consequential technological development in human history”. He also outlined a plan to transform the conglomerate into an AI-native deep-tech company while delivering a ten-fold impact on India’s economy and society.

Fink said he does not believe there was any artificial intelligence bubble.

“I believe the greatest risk we have is if we don’t invest and continue to invest, China will win. And I believe the need to rapidly expand AI opportunities is necessary,” Fink added.