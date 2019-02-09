Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani is also the country’s most generous philanthropist: Report

Topping the ‘Hurun Indian Philanthropy List 2018’ with a contribution of Rs 437 crores in a year, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani is now also the most generous Indian philanthropist. Ajay Piramal of Piramal Group with Rs 200 crores donation has secured the second place with Manju D Gupta and family being the only woman philanthropist featuring in the list of 39 Indians.

The list, compiled by China-based Hurun Research Institute, ranks these individuals from India, who have donated Rs 10 crores or more from October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018. With an average donation of Rs 40 crores per philanthropist, the total Indian philanthropy amount in the list stands at Rs 1,560 crores for the said period. Education is the most preferred cause for the donations followed by healthcare getting 12 per cent and rural development 10 per cent of the total amount.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending of Mukesh Ambani mainly focuses on education and is channelised through Reliance foundation, which aims to promote inclusive growth in India. Apart from education, social, rural development and healthcare were also among Ambani’s philanthropic interests. According to Barclays Hurun India Rich List for 2018, announced in September last year, Mukesh Ambani continues to hold the ‘richest Indian’ title for the seventh year with a net worth of Rs 3,71,000 crore as on July 31, 2018.

Piramal foundation has paired up with NITI Aayog to ‘Transform Aspirational Districts’ in India to make meaningful contributions to education and primary healthcare and nutrition.

Wipro chairman Azim Premji has been placed in the 3rd position for his contribution of Rs 113 Crores towards education through the Azim Premji Foundation.

The philanthropy list for China compiled by Hurun has 100 individuals with the cut off being Rs 17 crore, Junaid said. The primary cause of philanthropy in China and India is the same, he added.

Rank 2018 | Name | Donation (INR Cr)

1 | Mukesh Ambani | 437

2 | Ajay Piramal & family | 200

3 | Azim Premji & Family | 113

4 | Adi Godrej & family | 96

5 | Yusuff Ali MA |70

6 | Shiv Nadar | 56

7 | Savji Dholakia | 40

8 |Shapoor Pallonji Mistry |36

8 | Cyrus Pallonji Mistry |36

10 | Gautam Adani |30

(Source: Hurun Research Institute & Hurun India Rich List 2018)

(With inputs from The Financial Express)