Reverse migration hits urban telephone subscription: Trai data

The reverse migration of daily-wage workers and labourers following the nationwide lock down in March had a major impact on urban telephone subscription, which fell to 63.7 crore at the end of May 2020, from 64.7 crore at the end of April, according to the latest data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The month of May marked the fourth consecutive month during which the number of urban telephone subscribers fell, while the number of rural subscribers increased at the same time. During May, the rural telephone subscribers increase marginally from 52.2 crore to 52.5 crore, compared to 51.1 crore users at the end of March 31.

“Rural teledensity increased from 58.8 per cent at the end of Apr-20 to 59.2 per cent at the end of May-20. The share of rural and urban subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of May-20 was 45.1 per cent and 54.8 per cent respectively,” Trai said in its report.

Even in the month of May, Reliance Jio Infocomm continued to add users at the expense of both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. While Jio added 36.5 lakh users in the month of May, both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 47.4 lakh and 47.2 lakh users, respectively.

Jio, which has over 34 per cent market share now, added added 15.7 lakh users in April, while Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had lost 45.1 lakh and 52.7 lakh users, respectively, as per Trai data.

