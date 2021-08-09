Retro tax repeal: Sovereign right to tax intact post-2012, but mist clears for cos

Experts said this removal of the retrospective aspect now also provides clarity for deals between companies of countries where these are not covered under any tax treaty benefits. (Representational)

The government’s recent move to bury the controversial policy of retrospective taxation will provide relief to companies that undertook indirect transfer of assets before May 28, 2012, but the country still continues to retain its sovereign right to taxation under Section 9(1)(i) of the Income-tax Act. With the removal of the retrospective feature, however, a clear and predictable taxation law and intent has been presented to the companies, which are expected to structure their assets accordingly

while doing deals hereon.

“… Any indirect transfer of assets where underlying assets are in India, the tax is payable in India and accordingly they will arrange their assets. That is tax planning as far as the future is concerned. And for the future, the amendment in the law is now settled, and you arrange the assets in a manner that tax liability is reduced to the minimum,” said V Lakshmikumaran, managing partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys.

The immediate beneficiaries would only be those who did their transactions before 2012 and from them the government will not collect the tax. And if collected, they will refund it, he added.

The government has proposed amendments to the Income-tax Act and Finance Act, 2012 to effectively state that no tax demand shall be raised for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012.

Section 9(1)(i) of the Income-tax Act states that any income accruing or arising outside India due to a business connection in

India is deemed to accrue or arise in India and shall be taxable in case of all assessees irrespective of their residential status. Companies are now expected to withdraw their litigation claims for deals prior to 2012, experts said.

“They are not saying that the law was wrong. They are just saying the retrospectivity in the law is wrong which they are taking back. There is not much future planning shift which can happen, it is only the past which has been corrected. For the future, there is no new law in place…the companies don’t have a reason to continue with the arbitration (for cases before 2012) because they have been given a winning deal. Whatever they were saying, the government has now agreed to it. They stand to gain by withdrawing the litigation and then there will be a refund of any taxes that have been already paid or refunded in respect of any demands that have been adjusted,” Neha Malhotra, tax partner, Nangia & Co said.