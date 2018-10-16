Retirement funding: Merton suggests bond innovation for individuals in China, India

Robert C Merton, in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Robert C Merton, in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Nobel Prize winning economist, Robert C Merton on Monday suggested a bond innovation called SeLFIES (Standard of Living indexed, Forward-starting, Income-only Securities) for retirement funding of individuals and infrastructure funding for countries such as the US, China and India.

Merton, while delivering the first annual Dr RH Patil Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, organised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said funding of retirement is one of the biggest global problems and individuals need to become more responsible for their retirement and rely less on the government pension plan.

Merton said SeLFIES start paying investors upon retirement and pay real coupons only- indexed to aggregate per capita consumption – for a period equal to the average life expectancy at retirement. Instead of current bonds in global markets that are either nominal or indexed solely to inflation, SeLFIES cover both the risk of inflation and standard-of-living improvements said Merton.

“SeLFIES minimises the cost and the people who use this could include those that don’t have enough pension or people who don’t have pension. It is a good bond not only for an individual but also great for institutions such as insurance firms,” said Merton. “SeLFIES are designed to pay people when they need it and how they need it, greatly simplify retirement investing”.

Merton said that infrastructure spending mostly requires large cash flows upfront for capital expenditure, followed by delayed, inflation-indexed revenues, once projects are online. SeLFIES, according to Merton, is the perfect way of funding infrastructure projects.

On Fintech, Merton said that truth is essential for Fintech to succeed and Fintech’s success will enhance the value of trust. “ Fintech is going to happen and it will be useful but it’s not true who are going to be the big winners in this and how will it evolve,” said Merton.

Merton, who won the Nobel Prize in 1997 for a new methodology to value derivatives (Black-Scholes-Merton model), is currently actively associated with various fund houses including Arbitrage Management Company (AMC), Long Term Capital Management which he founded and Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte Ltd. His research focuses on finance theory including life cycle finance, optimal inter-temporal portfolio selection, capital asset pricing, pricing of options, risky corporate debt, loan guarantees, and other complex derivative securities.

The Dr R H Patil Memorial Lecture is organized in the honor of its founder and Managing Director, of NSE, Patil, who played a pivotal role in transforming India’s capital markets.

