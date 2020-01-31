‘Retail loan growth slowing down … to continue unless economy improves’

Banks may also see additional slippages in retail, agriculture and small and medium enterprises (SME) segments. Banks may also see additional slippages in retail, agriculture and small and medium enterprises (SME) segments.

In a slowing growth environment, retail lending by banks could take a hit in fiscal 2020-21, analysts at India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) said. Banks have increasingly focused on growing their retail loan books. However, with FY20 GDP growth pegged at 5 per cent, lenders could face a slowdown in retail lending. Banks may also see additional slippages in retail, agriculture and small and medium enterprises (SME) segments.

Over the past few years, while retail lending has grown around 15 per cent, the wage and employment growth has been lagging, analysts at Ind-Ra said. “Retail loan growth is slowing down. We are at 16.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November 2019, and this includes pool purchases by banks. If you remove pool purchases, it would mean retail loans slowed down further, where FY19 we had closed at 16.4 per cent. Unless there is a dramatic improvement in the economy, this trend should continue,” said Karan Gupta, associate director, Ind-Ra.

For instance, the annual growth in domestic retail lending of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, slowed sequentially by 60 basis points in the December quarter to 14.1 per cent. It also saw incremental stress build up in its retail loan book, primarily on account of commercial vehicles and some other commercial products.

The impact of GDP growth slowdown could also result in additional slippages in banks’ retail, agriculture and SME segments in FY21. If growth and demand do not pick up, analysts expect further uptick in stressed assets. Retail NPAs have been rising across segments. Between FY15 and the second quarter of FY20, gross NPAs in the housing and mortgage segment have gone up from 1.1 per cent to 1.6 per cent, Ind-Ra data showed. —FE

