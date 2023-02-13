scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Retail inflation rises to 6.52% in January, highest in 3 months

The previous high was 6.77 per cent in October.

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 per cent in January, up from 4.19 per cent in December.(Representational)
Listen to this article
Retail inflation rises to 6.52% in January, highest in 3 months
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Retail inflation breached the RBI’s comfort zone and rose to a three-month high of 6.52 per cent in January, mainly on account of a spike in food prices, as per government data released on Monday.

The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.72 per cent December and 6.01 per cent in January 2022.

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 per cent in January, up from 4.19 per cent in December.

ExplainSpeaking |Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negative since 2015

The previous high was 6.77 per cent in October.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the central government to ensure the retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 18:08 IST
Next Story

Eminent Indian painter Lalitha Lajmi passes away at 90

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close