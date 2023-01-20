scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Retail inflation for rural workers eases 6.6 pc in Dec

The rise/fall in the index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 7 points in 9 states and a decrease of 1 to 9 points in 11 States.

The CPI-AL was at 1,167 points in November 2022, while CPI-RL was at 1,178 points in the previous month.
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers sequentially eased to 6.38 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, in December 2022, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

“Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index for agricultural workers) and CPI-RL (rural workers) stood at 6.38 per cent & 6.60 per cent in December 2022 compared to 6.87 per cent & 6.99 per cent, respectively, in November 2022, and 4.78 per cent and 5.03 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month (December 2021) of the previous year,” a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, it stated that food inflation stood at 5.89 per cent and 5.76 per cent in December 2022 compared to 6.19 per cent and 6.05 per cent, respectively, in November 2022. It was 2.99 per cent and 3.17 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The all-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers for December 2022 remained stationary at 1,167 points and for rural labourers increased by 1 point to stand at 1,179. The CPI-AL was at 1,167 points in November 2022, while CPI-RL was at 1,178 points in the previous month.

The maximum upward pressure on the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from the miscellaneous group to the extent of 0.91 and 0.93 points, respectively, mainly due to increase in prices of medicine, barber charges, bus fare, etc.

The rise/fall in the index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 7 points in 9 states and a decrease of 1 to 9 points in 11 States. Tamil Nadu with 1350 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 911 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 8 points in 9 states and a decrease of 2 to 9 points in 11 states. Tamil Nadu with 1338 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 961 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Number for agricultural labourers was experienced by Rajasthan (7 points) and for rural labourers by Kerala (8 points), mainly due to a rise in the prices of wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, maize, fish fresh, chillies dry, firewood, etc.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the consumer price index numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Manipur (9 points), mainly due to a fall in the prices of pulses, fish-fresh, poultry, vegetables and fruits, etc.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 20:26 IST
