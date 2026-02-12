Retail inflation rises to 2.75% under new CPI data series

As per the old CPI inflation series, retail prices had risen 1.33% in the final month of 2025.

Written by: Siddharth Upasani
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 06:27 PM IST
India’s headline retail inflation rate based on the revised and updated Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 2.75% in January, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Wednesday. The statistics ministry has spent years updating the base year of the CPI for prices to 2024 from 2012, reframing the consumption basket based on the results of the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) so that prices are measured as per the latest consumption patterns and not the 2011-12 survey, and revising the methods it uses to calculate price changes for certain items to more accurately measure national inflation. The new CPI basket contains 358 goods and services, up from 299 in the erstwhile basket.

The modernisation of CPI inflation, India’s most important macroeconomic indicator, is part of a larger overhaul of India’s official statistics by MoSPI. Later this month, the new GDP series – with 2022-23 as the base year and sweeping methodological changes – will be released on February 27 starting with data for October-December 2025 and the second advance estimate for 2025-26. Then, in May, the revised Index of Industrial Production will be released, also with a new base year of 2022-23.

CPI inflation is an extremely important economic indicator as it directly influences the level of interest rates in the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a legal mandate to target a CPI inflation rate of 4% in the medium term within a tolerance band of 2-6%. As such, if inflation is seen above 4% on a sustained basis, the RBI increases its policy repo rate to curb demand and bring down inflation. In 2025, the Indian central bank cut the repo rate by 125 basis points to 5.25% as inflation under the old series fell to record lows, providing the RBI room to reduce interest rates.

Economists and policymakers have warned in the past that since the CPI basket had not been updated for more than a decade and the computation of the inflation rate was plagued by a few glaring errors, the CPI with 2012 as the base year ran the risk of not accurately representing the true level of inflation in India. This could lead to policy errors.

As per the revised CPI, while headline inflation stood at 2.75% in January, food inflation was 2.13% in December as per the new series. The weight of food and beverage items has reduced sharply in the new CPI from 45.86% to 36.75%. This is in line with Engel’s Law, named after German statistician and economist Ernst Engel, which states that as the income of a household rises, the proportion it spends on food reduces.

A lower weight of food is also expected to reduce volatility in the headline inflation rate. While food items such as vegetables will continue to account for a sizable part of the CPI, a lower weight than before means it’s influence on the headline rate reduces.

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.

 

