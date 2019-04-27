Resolution plans yielded 200% of liquidation value for creditors

Resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have yielded double the liquidation value for creditors who are realising an average 45 per cent of their claims, according to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairman MS Sahoo.

On an average, resolutions through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) take 300 days and entail a cost of 0.5 per cent, he said. The average time taken for resolution is still higher than the 270 days stipulated under the IBC, mainly due to litigations. “This is significantly better as compared to the previous regime which yielded a recovery of 25 per cent for creditors through a process which took about five years and entailed a cost of 9 per cent,” industry body Ficci said in a statement quoting Sahoo as saying. The IBBI chief was speaking at the Ficci-IBBI-CGI-HK Conference on IBC in Hong Kong.

Sahoo said the repayment of debt is no longer an option; rather it’s an obligation as tolerance for default has disappeared. “Through the process of resolution, the ownership (of the stressed firm) often shifts to third parties. Thus, ownership of firm is no more a divine right and equity is no more the only route to own a company,” he said. Creditors also need to explain to themselves and their stakeholders why they initiated an insolvency proceeding or why they did not, in case of a default. FE