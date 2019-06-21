Resolution of steel companies under IBC yields higher recovery

Financial and operational creditors could recover the highest percentage of loans stuck with steel companies through resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (2016).

In total 94 cases that were successfully resolved under the IBC till March-end 2019, 16 steel companies accounting for over half of the stressed debt yielded recovery of 53 per cent and haircut of 47 per cent. For 78 companies in textiles, construction, and auto components, among other sectors, creditors took haircut as high as 69 per cent and the recovery was only 31 per cent, according to research report issued Thursday by rating agency CRISIL. Creditors could recover Rs 70,000 crore out of the total Rs 1.7 lakh crore in cases resolved under the IBC till March-end – a recovery rate of 58 per cent, it said.

While steel sector led to higher overall recovery so far, the next lot of assets in the same industry with outstanding debt of Rs 62,000 crore could see lower recovery rates. “Unlike the first wave of debt clean-up the upcoming resolution cases shall largely be smaller assets concentrated in the long integrated, sponge iron, and flat-rerolling space. Of the Rs 62,000 crore outstanding liability, 42 per cent resides with 6 long integrated players, 38 per cent with 6 sponge iron/pig iron players, 18 per cent with 3 flat re-rollers, and the balance with alloy steel and other players,” the agency said adding that these segments typically have lower recovery rates.

As two other large resolution cases – Essar Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel – get resolved, the haircut involved in this sector will fall to 42 per cent from 47 per cent. Haircut is part of the claim a bank is unable to recovery from its borrower. “Further, if we consider two steel assets from the National Company Law Tribunal-I list that are inching towards resolution/closure, the total liability resolved in the steel sector will double to Rs 1.9 lakh crore. Here, as much as Rs 1.1 lakh crore would be recovered, which translates into a haircut of 42 per cent,” the agency said.

The haircut would be significantly lower than any other sector’s debt that got resolved under IBC as of March 2019. The IBC law was introduced to speed up resolution of stressed assets of more than Rs 10 lakh crore in the banking sector in a time-bound manner. While the IBC process has so far yielded better recovery rates when compared with the existing system of Debt Recovery Tribunals and recovery under the SARFAESI (The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act, resolution under the law in many cases have also faced significant delays. In the existing regime of DRT/SARFAESI, banks could recover less than 20 per cent of the stuck loans with significant delays.

The IBC requires a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) to be completed in 180 days, which can be extended by another 90 days to a maximum of 270 days. But, as per available government data, in nearly 48 per cent of the cases (or 548 CIRPs), resolution could not be achieved within 180 days. A total of 362 cases – or 31.67 per cent of ongoing CIRPs – surpassed outer limit of 270 days set out in the IBC.