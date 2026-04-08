Reserve bank of India plans to revise guidelines for bank boards, push on policy matters

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra at a press conference after the announcement of the first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal, at RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to revise guidelines for bank boards to encourage a greater focus on policy matters rather than involvement in day-to-day operations, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

Malhotra said he had been hearing from the boards that many operational matters were also coming to them, as a result of which they were unable to concentrate on real policy and strategic issues. “That’s the reason why we have brought this up,” he said.

The regulations in the banking system are adequate, and that the central bank remains watchful, looking to deal with specific issues on a case-by-case basis, Malhotra said after unveiling the monetary policy.