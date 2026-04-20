Reserve bank of India partially rolls back curbs on rupee derivative deals

According to these guidelines, banks and other authorised dealers were prohibited from entering into or facilitating any non-deliverable derivative transactions linked to the rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday partially eased curbs on certain rupee derivative trades that had been introduced earlier this month to prevent the currency from hitting successive record lows.

The central bank has allowed authorised dealers, which include banks and financial institutions, to once again offer a type of currency contract called non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) to both Indian residents and overseas users. It has removed the ban on users rebooking foreign exchange derivative contracts that were cancelled after April 1.

However, the RBI’s notification makes it clear that the authorised dealers still cannot enter into rupee-related foreign exchange derivative contracts with their related parties. The only exceptions are cancelling or rolling over contracts that already exist, and transactions done with unrelated non-resident users on a back-to-back basis.