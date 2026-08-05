RBI Governor says outlook hazy, need clarity before taking any policy action

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the bank is in no hurry to alter its policy course as it weighs a more challenging growth-inflation mix. (File)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday signalled that the central bank is in no hurry to alter its policy course as it weighs a more challenging growth-inflation mix.

“The outlook, however, is hazy because of the uncertainties regarding the south-west monsoon, El Niño, geopolitics and global trade policy. There is a need for greater clarity to emerge, especially regarding inflation, its path and composition before taking any policy action,” he said while unveiling the monetary policy.

“Any such action (on the interest rate front) would also have to consider the need for recalibration of policy rates in line with the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, especially the normalisation of the underlying inflation from its benign levels seen hitherto,” Malhotra said. The RBI’s policy panel on Wednesday kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.