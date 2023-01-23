Republic Day 2023 sale: Indian Express digital subscription special bundled offer

This Republic Day, we are excited to announce a special limited-period offer with our Indian Express digital subscriptions. Now, when you buy a one-year Digital Only subscription or a one-year e-paper subscription at a special price of Rs 999/-, you get two extra benefits. We are offering you a 3-month BrainGym Jr subscription at 40% OFF as well as a 6-month PharmEasy Plus subscription absolutely free.

With an Express Digital Only subscription, you get access to commenting as well as an ad-lite experience across platforms – you can read our award-winning journalism on the Indian Express App, on your desktop as well as on your mobile or tablet browser. With an e-paper subscription, you get access to our daily e-paper across platforms – desktop, mobile, tablet and The Indian Express App, as well as well as the ability to comment on stories.

To avail this offer, make sure you purchase an Indian Express digital subscription before January 27.

Click here to subscribe now