Report saying joblessness reached 45-year high ‘not verified’: NITI Aayog

Kumar said the government will release the job data when it is ready, adding that media reports that joblessness had reached a four-decade high post-demonetisation were not "verified" and the "veracity of the data not shown".

Report saying joblessness reached four-decade high not final: NITI Aayog
The yet-to-be-published NSSO report that revealed joblessness had reached a four-decade high post-demonetisation is ‘not verified’, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Amid reports that the government withheld the National Sample Survey Organisation’s (NSSO) first ‘Annual Survey on Employment and Unemployment’ for the year 2017-18, Kumar issued a clarification today saying, “Data collection method is different now, we are using a computer-assisted personal interviewee in the new survey. It is not right to compare the two data sets, this data is not verified. It is not correct to use this report as final.”

“The government has not released data on employment as it is still being processed. When the data is ready we will release it,” added Kumar.

Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, said there is plenty of evidence that jobs are being created, adding that the problem, however, is the lack of quality of those jobs.

The job report, the first by NSSO in this government, was expected to reflect job losses in the wake of demonetisation. NSC is an autonomous body constituted in 2006 and tasked to monitor and review the functioning of the country’s statistical systems. Three years ago, it was snubbed by the Niti Aayog over finalisation of GDP back series data.

The opposition has slammed the BJP over the report and demanded that it be released immediately.

