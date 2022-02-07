Report in Parliament: Over half of surveyed MSMEs saw a 25% revenue dip in 2021

Two-thirds of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India were shut for a period of three months or more in FY2021 and over half of all MSMEs saw a decline of over 25 per cent in revenues, according to a survey of 1,029 such industries by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The survey report was tabled in Parliament by MSME minister Narayan Rane. The MSME ministry had assigned the survey to SIDBI in September 2021 as part of efforts to assess the economic impact of Covid-19 on MSMEs and to assess the impact of the change in MSME classification.

The Centre had in June 2020 as part of its Covid relief package revised thresholds for the classification of MSMEs. Under the new classification, manufacturing and services units with investment of up to Rs 1 Crore and turnover of up to Rs 5 crore are classified as micro businesses, businesses with investment of up to Rs 10 crore and turnover of up to Rs 50 crore are classified as small enterprises while units with investment of up to Rs 50 crore and turnover of up to Rs 250 crore are classified as medium enterprises.

About 66 per cent of respondents in the survey reported a decline in profitability on account of stable fixed costs and decline in revenue during FY2021 fiscal, according to the answer tabled in parliament by Rane. About 65 per cent of the MSMEs surveyed availed credit under the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which provided banks and financial institutions a 100 per cent guarantee against any losses suffered by them due to non-repayment of the ECLGS loans by borrowers.

The study also found that about 36 per cent of MSMEs surveyed had also availed loans under the Credit Guarantee Fund trust for Micro and Small Enterprises scheme during FY2021.