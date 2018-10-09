Report on direct tax law in limbo after task force convenor retires

Queries sent to the finance ministry by The Indian Express did not elicit a response. Queries sent to the finance ministry by The Indian Express did not elicit a response.

The task force formed last year to frame new direct tax legislation has not submitted its final report, which was due by September-end, to the finance ministry. The task force is learnt to have prepared a draft report but a final submission has not been made, three senior finance ministry officials said.

It is learnt that the convenor of the task force, then Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Member Arbind Modi, was given a time slot on September 26 to make a formal presentation to finance ministry but the meeting got called off. Modi retired from the post of Member (Legislation), CBDT on September 30 and now the future course of action on the draft report is unclear as Modi was the only serving government official on the panel.

Also, officials said that fissures appeared between the six members of the panel and most members did not send their comments to the convenor on the draft version. One member, who submitted the feedback, said: “The draft version was circulated among the members. I gave my feedback to the draft version mailed by the Chair of the committee but I am not updated about the submission of the report.”

Queries sent to the finance ministry by The Indian Express did not elicit a response. When contacted, Arbind Modi refused to comment.

The task force, headed by Modi, was constituted in November 2017 in order to review the Income-tax Act and to draft a new Direct Tax Law in consonance with economic needs of the country. “During the Rajaswa Gyan Sangam held on September 1-2, 2017, Prime Minister had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be re-drafted… The government has constituted a Task Force…,” a finance ministry statement dated November 22, 2017 had said.

Other members of the Panel included Girish Ahuja, practicing Chartered Accountant and non-official Director, State Bank of India, Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of E&Y, Mukesh Patel, Practicing Tax Advocate, Ahmedabad, Mansi Kedia, Consultant, ICRIER and former IRS officer and advocate GC Srivastava. Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian was a permanent invitee to the task force.

The panel was initially supposed to submit its report to the government within six months, that is, by May 22, 2018. On May 22, the finance ministry extended the term of the task force by another three months till August 22. The committee missed that deadline as well but was then was expected to submit the report before the superannuation of the convenor of the committee, Arbind Modi, on September 30.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App