Renu Swarup: ‘Confident that we will have a safe and effective indigenous vaccine’

Renu Swarup. (File) Renu Swarup. (File)

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has been at the helm of the government’s efforts to boost vaccine development and testing in India during the Covid-19 pandemic. DBT Secretary Dr Renu Swarup tells PRABHA RAGHAVAN in an interview about how this background work may speed up access to a safe, effective and indigenous vaccine here. Edited excerpts:

When do you think we can realistically see a vaccine for COVID-19 becoming available?

Globally, the non-replicating viral vector-based vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca and one inactivated alum platform from SinoVac are the leads being in Phase III. From our current indigenous portfolio, the plasmid DNA candidate from Zydus supported by DBT has become the first Indian vaccine for COVID to enter Adaptive Phase I/II human clinical trials. We have started working on the preparedness for the phase III clinical trials of the Oxford candidate in India and, irrespective of the candidate, our aim remains to strengthen the manufacturing capacities so as to have equitable distribution of the vaccine to all our citizens. We are on track and I am hopeful we will have a safe and effective vaccine soon.

Vaccines using newer technologies like DNA and m-RNA have seldom been successful. What is the significance of experimentation with these platforms during this pandemic?

The DNA vaccines have better cellular responses, are more stable and offer ease of large-scale manufacturing. Similarly, the m-RNA candidates offer rapid, inexpensive and scalable manufacturing besides being safe due to their non-integrating platform. (They) have shown significant merit in preclinical studies and moved forward in a leads-based manner driving them into clinical trials.

What is India’s biggest challenge in vaccine development, testing and supply right now and how do you plan to overcome them?

There are many challenges. But, the capacity building we invested in over the last decade, the far-sighted policy decisions we took in building the infrastructure and the support we offered to the industry helped us respond in the way we have.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.