Renewable energy curtailment critical issue: MNRE Secy

Curtailment of renewable energy has emerged as a critical challenge for India’s clean energy transition, amid growing instances of solar power being backed down due to transmission constraints and excess daytime generation.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Business Summit 2026, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said the issue needs to be addressed on a very urgent and priority basis, stressing that the grid’s ability to absorb the renewable energy being injected into the system is “extremely crucial.”

His remarks come at a time when the country is witnessing large-scale curtailment of solar power as the grid struggles to absorb excess supply during the daytime. In April, on average 23 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of solar power were curtailed every day — enough to serve one-fourth of Delhi for a day, The Indian Express has earlier reported.