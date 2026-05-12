Renewable energy curtailment critical issue: MNRE Secy

Curtailment of renewable energy has emerged as a critical challenge for India’s clean energy transition, amid growing instances of solar power being backed down due to transmission constraints and excess daytime generation.
Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Business Summit 2026, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said the issue needs to be addressed on a very urgent and priority basis, stressing that the grid’s ability to absorb the renewable energy being injected into the system is “extremely crucial.”
His remarks come at a time when the country is witnessing large-scale curtailment of solar power as the grid struggles to absorb excess supply during the daytime. In April, on average 23 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of solar power were curtailed every day — enough to serve one-fourth of Delhi for a day, The Indian Express has earlier reported.
“More deployment of battery energy storage systems, more of grid forming inverters, more of synchronous condensers will actually provide that pathway for better integration of RE into our grid system,” he said.
“And to that extent, grid modernization and ensuring that it is able to absorb more RE and dispatch more RE is extremely critical to India’s RE growth story. We have been working with the Ministry of Power, Chairman of Central Electricity Authority and the Central Transmission Utility to address the issue,” he added.
Sarangi further said the ministry is proposing a substantially bigger outlay for our Green Energy Corridor scheme to ensure that states have the right kind of equipment, the right kind of storage system and the right kind of evacuation infrastructure under the intrastate network to handle RE evacuation.
As renewable energy deployment increasingly concentrated in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, he said the ministry is considering incentive mechanisms for agri-photovoltaic and floating solar projects to encourage more geographically diversified clean energy development.
According to Sarangi, India would eventually require a large-scale transmission network similar to the “super grid” model being developed by China.