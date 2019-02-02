Relief to farmers, will help economy: BJP hails Budget

The interim Budget presented by Union minister Piyush Goyal has given the BJP a fresh enthusiasm ahead of the elections, with the party welcoming it as a Budget that benefits all sections of society.

BJP president Amit Shah said the Budget proves the Narendra Modi government is dedicated to the aspirations of the country’s youths, farmers, and the poor. Shah said it will spur growth, generate employment and also provide relief to the middle class, farmers, and poor workers, among others.

In a blog, Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the US for medical treatment, said the Interim Budget is “an opportunity for the government of the day to introspect their performance of the last five years and place its facts before the people”. He said the government has also outlined its vision for the future of the Indian economy.

Jaitley said the announcement of a direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per annum for farmers would improve the purchasing power of the Indian farmer in the long run and “will help the economy much more than the expenditure being undertaken”.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government will provide income support to small and marginal farmers, which will bring big relief to farmers.

Meanwhile, RSS affiliates Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) expressed satisfaction.

SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the situation at present is not favourable for announcing universal minimum income. “But the minimum income is a good step to help the farmers,” he said.

BKS general secretary Badri Narayan said, “BKS welcomes this budget. We want that state governments too should help the farmers, just like Telangana and Odisha governments are doing. Jharkhand government too has made plans for such a scheme.”