To give relief to affected exporters, Govt launches Rs 497-cr scheme

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said an inter-ministerial group is trying to respond to challenges, particularly addressing challenges related to warehousing and logistics. (Getty file photo)

The Commerce and Industry Ministry Thursday announced a Rs 497-crore scheme to ease pressure on exporters facing trade disruption due to widespread logistical challenges, including near doubling of freight and fuel costs owing to the ongoing war in West Asia.

The Ministry said that the ‘RELIEF’ scheme would include automatic extension of export obligations, logistical support, and potential financial measures to manage shipping delays and would mainly include consignments destined for delivery or trans-shipment to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Israel and Yemen.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, addressing the press, said, “We are announcing a new scheme under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), especially focused upon exporters exposed to these 17-18 geographies which have been impacted by the conflict to assuage some of the challenges that our exporters are facing.”