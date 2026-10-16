‘We have never feared competition’: Reliance on Elon Musk’s Starlink jabs

Reliance Industries on Friday said it welcomes competition in satellite communications, including from Elon Musk’s Starlink, but stressed that every player in the field must abide by India’s laws.

The company made a statement on X saying it wanted to place the facts on record.

Reliance said it had grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, whether homegrown or international, as long as it improves people’s lives. “That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio’s own satellite services await clearances. At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India’s crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world, ” Reliance wrote in its post.