scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files

Reliance Retail gets Rs 5,550 crore investment from KKR

KKR's investment will translate into a 1.28 per cent equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). Earlier this year KKR invested Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | September 23, 2020 9:16:49 am
Reliance Retail adds Future Group firms to its shopping cartMukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has agreed to acquire the retail business of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group in a mega deal involving a consideration of Rs 24,713 crore. (Bloomberg)

Global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore in the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement. KKR’s investment will translate into a 1.28 per cent equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). Earlier this year KKR invested Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “I am pleased to welcome KKR as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures as we continue our onward march to growing and transforming the Indian Retail ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X