Reliance Retail gets Rs 5,550 crore investment from KKR

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has agreed to acquire the retail business of Kishore Biyani’s Future Group in a mega deal involving a consideration of Rs 24,713 crore. (Bloomberg)

Global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore in the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement. KKR’s investment will translate into a 1.28 per cent equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). Earlier this year KKR invested Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “I am pleased to welcome KKR as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures as we continue our onward march to growing and transforming the Indian Retail ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians.”

