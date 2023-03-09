scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Reliance to relaunch iconic Campa cola brand

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category, RCPL said

Reliance acquired a 50 per cent equity stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages which owns the brand Campa.
Listen to this article
Reliance to relaunch iconic Campa cola brand
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), Thursday announced the relaunch of the iconic 50-year-old beverage brand, Campa, “contemporized for a new-age India”.

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category, RCPL said.

Reliance acquired a 50 per cent equity stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages (SHBPL) which owns the brand Campa.

“By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment,” said a RCPL spokesperson.

“With 50 years of rich heritage, Campa’s contemporary cut-through character is set to offer Indian consumers a “The Great Indian Taste” this summer,” RCPL said.

Also Read
Reasons Why You Should Top Up Your Health Insurance Online
5 Reasons Why You Should Top Up Your Health Insurance Online
Bhupender Yadav, EPFO, EPFO interest rate, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
‘Unfeasible conditions’ in unified EPF portal: Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas
Adani group news
More Adani group shares pledged as security for loans
crypto trading
India imposes anti-money laundering provisions on cryptocurrencies

RCPL’s roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across India will start with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 21:47 IST
Next Story

Inspector among two found dead in suspected refrigerator blast in Coimbatore

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close