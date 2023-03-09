Reliance to relaunch iconic Campa cola brand

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), Thursday announced the relaunch of the iconic 50-year-old beverage brand, Campa, “contemporized for a new-age India”.

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category, RCPL said.

Reliance acquired a 50 per cent equity stake in Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages (SHBPL) which owns the brand Campa.

“By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment,” said a RCPL spokesperson.

“With 50 years of rich heritage, Campa’s contemporary cut-through character is set to offer Indian consumers a “The Great Indian Taste” this summer,” RCPL said.

RCPL’s roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across India will start with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.