Reliance set to operationalise 40 GWh battery storage capacity in second half of 2026

According to RIL’s latest annual report, the company is progressively commissioning its HJT (Heterojunction Technology) cell and module lines. (File image)

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said its battery energy storage system (BESS) giga-factory is nearing commissioning, with the company set to operationalise 40 GWh of annual capacity—scalable to 100 GWh—as production ramps up in the second half of 2026.

BESS is a technology that stores electrical energy in batteries so it can be used later when needed. Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has already commissioned a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS this week.

According to RIL’s latest annual report, the company is progressively commissioning its HJT (Heterojunction Technology) cell and module lines.

The first 200 MWp of high-efficiency HJT modules have been delivered — demonstrating 10% higher energy yield and 25% lower degradation versus industry standards, with 720 Wp BIS — certified panels.