Jio IPO subscription status: QIB demand leads as issue heads for full subscription

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The proposed Jio IPO was expected to raise around Rs 30,000 crore, making it one of the country's largest public offerings

Written by: George Mathew
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 01:20 PM IST
Jio IPOJio Platforms’ grey market premium (GMP) fell Rs 5 to Rs 248 per share as of 11.45 am on October 21, implying a 22% premium over the upper price band of Rs 1,119 and an indicative listing price of Rs 1,367. (reliancejio/Instagram)
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Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) is heading for full subscription with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showing stronger demand than retail investors. The overall issue has been subscribed 0.75 times as of 12 noon IST, while the QIB portion has received bids worth 2.03 times the shares reserved for the category, according to stock exchange data. In comparison, the retail investor segment has been subscribed to 0.25 times and the employee quota 0.57 times.

The figures indicate that institutional investors are driving demand for the issue, while participation from retail investors and eligible employees remains below the shares available in their respective categories.

The QIB category has emerged as the strongest segment of the Jio IPO, with subscription reaching 2.03 times. This means that bids from qualified institutional buyers amount to more than twice the shares reserved for them. The institutional response is significant, given the scale of the offering. The company, which operates in the telecom and digital services sectors, is the digital and telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd.

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The proposed IPO was expected to raise around Rs 30,000 crore, making it one of the country’s largest public offerings. The issue has attracted attention because of Jio’s position in India’s telecommunications market and its expanding digital ecosystem.

Jio Platforms’ grey market premium (GMP) fell Rs 5 to Rs 248 per share as of 11.45 am on October 21, implying a 22% premium over the upper price band of Rs 1,119 and an indicative listing price of Rs 1,367.

The retail investor category has recorded a subscription level of 0.25 times, indicating that bids have been received for less than one-fourth of the shares reserved for individual retail applicants. The relatively low subscription level suggests that retail participation has not kept pace with institutional demand at this stage. Given the size of the offering, the retail segment remains an important category to watch as the subscription process progresses. Retail response normally comes on the last day of the issue.

At least 35% of the net issue was reserved for retail individual investors. The IPO offers retail investors an opportunity to invest directly in Jio Platforms, whose business spans telecommunications and digital services.

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The employee reservation has been subscribed 0.57 times. Although this is higher than the retail subscription level of 0.25 times, demand in the employee category also remains below the total shares allocated to it. Jio Platforms has reserved shares worth up to Rs 500 crore for eligible employees. RIL has encouraged employee participation, including outreach to its workforce and the early release of October salaries to provide employees with funds ahead of the IPO. The employee quota is therefore another segment to monitor as investors assess the overall response to the public issue.

Jio Platforms’ IPO aims to raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore at the upper end of its price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share. The issue comprises 27 crore fresh equity shares. The company plans to use Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay debt, with the remaining funds intended for general corporate purposes, subject to the stated limits.

Jio Platforms IPO has drawn unprecedented institutional interest, with demand for its Rs 8,110-crore anchor book exceeding 30 times the amount on offer and aggregate institutional demand touching nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The strong response from global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds came ahead of the October 21 opening of the IPO of Reliance group’s telecom and digital services arm. The issue will close on October 23.

The overall response will depend on how demand develops across categories during the remaining bidding period. As the IPO progresses, investors will be watching whether retail and employee participation improves and whether demand across categories brings the overall subscription above one time.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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