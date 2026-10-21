Jio IPO subscription status: QIB demand leads as issue heads for full subscription

Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) is heading for full subscription with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showing stronger demand than retail investors. The overall issue has been subscribed 0.75 times as of 12 noon IST, while the QIB portion has received bids worth 2.03 times the shares reserved for the category, according to stock exchange data. In comparison, the retail investor segment has been subscribed to 0.25 times and the employee quota 0.57 times.

The figures indicate that institutional investors are driving demand for the issue, while participation from retail investors and eligible employees remains below the shares available in their respective categories.

The QIB category has emerged as the strongest segment of the Jio IPO, with subscription reaching 2.03 times. This means that bids from qualified institutional buyers amount to more than twice the shares reserved for them. The institutional response is significant, given the scale of the offering. The company, which operates in the telecom and digital services sectors, is the digital and telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd.