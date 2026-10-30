Reliance Industries Q2 results: Consolidated revenue jumps 27.8%, net profit rises 33.8%

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Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated gross revenue surging 27.8% year-on-year (YoY) to a record Rs 3,62,268 crore for the quarter ended September 2026.
The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT), including the share of profit from associates and joint ventures, increased 33.8% YoY to Rs 29,550 crore, compared with Rs 22,092 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s revenue growth was supported by strong performances across its businesses, particularly Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and Digital Services. Consolidated revenue also increased sequentially from Rs 3,40,257 crore in the June 2026 quarter.
RIL’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 23.9% YoY to a record Rs 62,409 crore, against Rs 50,367 crore in Q2 FY26. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 17.2% from 17.8% in the year-ago quarter.
The standout contributor was the O2C business, which reported a 67.9% jump in EBITDA to Rs 25,203 crore, driven by stronger transportation fuel cracks and improved petrochemical margins. Digital Services EBITDA grew 17.7% to Rs 22,223 crore, supported by subscriber additions and higher average revenue per user.
Meanwhile, Reliance Retail reported gross revenue growth of 6.4% to Rs 91,716 crore, although its EBITDA declined 8.6% amid investments in digital commerce and cost pressures.
For the first half of FY27, RIL’s consolidated revenue reached Rs 7,02,525 crore, while PAT, including associates and joint ventures, crossed the Rs 50,000-crore milestone to reach Rs52,746 crore.
RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh D Ambani said: “This week marked a historic moment in Reliance’s value creation journey with Jio’s record-setting listing on Indian bourses. With over 22x subscription, and strong listing appreciation, the issue has set multiple global benchmarks. JPL is now India’s second largest company.”
“It demonstrates the depth of confidence investors place in Jio’s solid foundation and strong growth visibility. I am proud to witness the rejuvenation of ‘the equity cult’ originally pioneered by our founder-chairman during the 1977 Reliance IPO,” Ambani said.
“During 2Q FY27, our businesses delivered a strong performance despite a complex operating environment. Commodity markets remained volatile while geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on global supply chains,” he said.
“Against this backdrop, the domestic orientation of our portfolio, combined with operational discipline and versatility of our integrated businesses, helped Reliance navigate external volatility effectively,” he said.
Jio Platforms net profit rises 13.7%
Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, reported a 13.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,387 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 7,375 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose 11.4% to Rs 40,475 crore during the July-September quarter, against Rs 36,332 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting sustained growth in its connectivity business and expansion of digital services. The company’s operating performance remained strong, with EBITDA increasing 16.6% to Rs 21,879 crore from Rs 18,757 crore a year ago.
EBITDA margin expanded to 54.1% from 51.6%, an improvement of 250 basis points.
Jio Platforms continued to expand its subscriber base, with total customers reaching 542.4 million at the end of September, compared with 506.4 million a year ago. Its 5G subscriber base crossed 300 million, while average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 218.8 per month from Rs 211.4.