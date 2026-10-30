Reliance Industries Q2 results: Consolidated revenue jumps 27.8%, net profit rises 33.8%

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated gross revenue surging 27.8% year-on-year (YoY) to a record Rs 3,62,268 crore for the quarter ended September 2026.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT), including the share of profit from associates and joint ventures, increased 33.8% YoY to Rs 29,550 crore, compared with Rs 22,092 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue growth was supported by strong performances across its businesses, particularly Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and Digital Services. Consolidated revenue also increased sequentially from Rs 3,40,257 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

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RIL’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 23.9% YoY to a record Rs 62,409 crore, against Rs 50,367 crore in Q2 FY26. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 17.2% from 17.8% in the year-ago quarter.