Reliance profit plummets 22% in Q1 FY27 over last year’s ‘exceptional gain’

Reliance Industries, the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom behemoth, reported a 22% decline in net profit in the current financial year’s first quarter.
The company attributed this sharp decline in its Q1 FY27 profit to its year-ago numbers that included a one-time ‘exceptional gain’.
The financial results of the country’s most-valued company are closely watched as it straddles multiple sectors through group flagship Reliance Industries, Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. This diversification was especially crucial in the current quarter that saw high crude prices and geopolitical instability due to the war in West Asia.
Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.
The company’s net profit came in at Rs 20,946 crore for the quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs 26,994 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.
Reliance’s June quarter of FY26, the previous financial year, included an exceptional gain. This was due to Reliance selling its stake in Asian Paints for Rs 8,924 crore, thus making the year-on-year comparison unfavourable.
When the one-off gain is excluded, the operating performance continued to be supported by steady contributions from oil-to-chemicals, retail, digital services and upstream businesses. The company also continued to invest in its new energy initiatives.
How Reliance stock performed
The company’s stock rose nearly 3 per cent on Friday ahead of the company’s June quarter earnings announcement. This added Rs 45,334 crore to the company’s market valuation, ending the day 2.59 per cent up to settle at Rs 1,326.50 on the BSE.
On the NSE, the shares were up 2.36 per cent, ending the day at Rs 1,327.2 apiece.
Reliance’s size means that a rally in the shares of the blue-chip company drove the equity markets higher.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 964.58 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 78,151.45. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 261.55 points, or 1.09 per cent, to end at 24,334.30.
Reliance promoter ups holding
The promoter holding in Reliance Industries increased by nearly 0.5 percentage points during the June quarter through market purchases to 50.48 per cent. Analysts see this as the promotoer group reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country’s most valuable company.