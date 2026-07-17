Reliance profit plummets 22% in Q1 FY27 over last year’s ‘exceptional gain’

Reliance Industries, the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom behemoth, reported a 22% decline in net profit in the current financial year’s first quarter.

The company attributed this sharp decline in its Q1 FY27 profit to its year-ago numbers that included a one-time ‘exceptional gain’.

The financial results of the country’s most-valued company are closely watched as it straddles multiple sectors through group flagship Reliance Industries, Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. This diversification was especially crucial in the current quarter that saw high crude prices and geopolitical instability due to the war in West Asia.

Reliance Industries Q1 FY27 results at a glance

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.