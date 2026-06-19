Reliance AGM 2026 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani set to address meet at 2 pm, all eyes on Jio IPO

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is set to address shareholders at the 49th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday at 2 pm. Reliance Industries rose 0.5 per cent ahead of the meeting, with investors anticipating updates on Reliance ⁠Jio Infocomm’s initial public offer (IPO), AI strategy and data centres, news agency Reuters reported.

Reliance IPO: Reliance Jio Infocomm’s listing is likely to become India’s largest-ever IPO. The IPO could be worth ​as much as $4 billion, sources told Reuters this January.

Story continues below this ad NSE IPO: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has also filed draft papers for a long-delayed listing that will be one of two mega IPOs in the country in 2026, according to Reuters. NSE’s IPO is likely to be worth $3.3 billion, depending on its share price ‌in private markets. Existing investors will sell 6% of the company’s equity as part of the issue — a pure offer-for-sale with no fresh equity being raised, the report noted. Live Updates Jun 19, 2026 11:06 AM IST Mukesh Ambani set to address Reliance's AGM 2026 at 2 pm today Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is set to address shareholders at the 49th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday at 2 pm. The meeting, investors are anticipating, would share updates on Reliance ⁠Jio Infocomm’s initial public offer (IPO), AI strategy and data centres, news agency Reuters reported. Jun 19, 2026 11:04 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog. Follow here for the latest updates on Reliance Industries' 49th annual general meeting!

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