Redrafting income tax law: Direct tax task force to focus on simplification, not rate changes

The committee to redraft income tax law will look at simplification and removal of ambiguities in the law instead of focusing on tweaking the tax rates or making any dramatic policy changes, the committee’s convenor and CBDT Member Akhilesh Ranjan said on Tuesday. Ranjan also said that a mere reduction in corporate tax rate cannot happen unless it’s accompanied by strong anti-avoidance measures.

“This committee is only there to redraft the existing Income-Tax law, so as to make it more comprehensible, to make it more simpler, in order to give more tax certainty, reduce ambiguities. That’s the mandate as I see,” Ranjan said, adding, “Tax rate is, prima facie, not the main focus area of this task force.” Speaking at an international tax conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Ranjan said there are clauses, provisos and explanations which are creating problems in understanding or taking a comprehensive view and that the panel will probably streamline that in simple language. “For 70 years, we have been adding provisions after provisions, explanations after explanations, they have become inconsistent, ambiguous… the focus is not on coming out with a new tax policy but focus is on making law more comprehensible,” he said.

Last week, the task force to review the I-T Act was reconstituted under Ranjan, while other members remained the same as before. The committee is supposed to submit its report by February 28. The earlier task force formed in November 2017 had not submitted its final report, which was due by September-end, to the Finance Ministry. The convenor of the earlier panel, then CBDT Member Arbind Modi, retired on September 30. The earlier panel was initially supposed to submit its report to the government within six months, that is, by May 22, 2018. On May 22, the finance ministry extended the term of the task force by 3 months till August 22.

Citing global examples of US and European Union on reduction of corporate tax rate, Ranjan said every country should decide according to its own needs and India should not undertake a knee jerk reaction. “We have to look at what India needs…we need, on one hand, more investment, (on other hand) we need incentives to continue for some sectors,” Ranjan said, adding that there is a need to be consistent with what’s happening around the world.

Pointing to reduction of tax rate in US to 21 per cent along with implementation of base-erosion and anti-abuse tax (BEAT), Ranjan said reduction in tax rates needs to be accompanied with compliance mechanisms and ensuring augmentation of tax base. “If you want to reduce tax rates you cannot sacrifice revenues, revenues have to be maintained and therefore the tax base has to increase. For the tax base to increase, one way, of course, is compliance mechanisms, (which) the tax administration is already into. Probably we may have to come with new initiatives which are directed more at anti-avoidance and that’s something we will have to tread on very carefully,” he said.

Ranjan said that General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) has not been very effective as there are many checks and balances which make the administration more complex, though he added that it will be used in worthwhile cases. “We do need some strong anti-avoidance measures, we need to preserve and augment the tax base and only if you feel confident that these measures can yield the desired revenue that would be stage where we can think of reducing corporate tax rates,” he said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had in 2015-16 announced cut in corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent within four years, which has not taken place fully.

Explained: More focus to be on clearing intent of the law

The task force to review Income-tax Act has cleared the air about not making any “dramatic policy change” or changes in tax rates but rather focus on simplification of law.

Given the addition of a number of provisos and explanations, the view is that the direct tax law has become ambiguous and therefore, focus needs to be more on clearing the intent of the law than creating a new tax policy. The panel was formed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the annual conference of tax officers in September last year observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961 was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.