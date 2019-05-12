Record 1,818 kg pseudoephedrine seized from Greater Noida: NCB

In the biggest ever seizure of pseudoephedrine outside factory premises, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Saturday said it has seized over 1,818 kg of pseudoephedrine and 1.9 kg of cocaine from a house in Greater Noida.

Pseudoephedrine, a precursor to methamphetamine, is widely used in Europe and South East Asia. The agency got the record haul after interrogating a South African woman, arrested on May 9 from IGI Airport for allegedly carrying 24.7 kg of pseudoephedrine. The woman was first intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“This is the biggest-ever seizure of pseudoephedrine in India kept outside factory premises. As per our records, this is the highest-ever seizure by any agency,” the NCB said.

The woman’s interrogation led officials of NCB’s Delhi zonal unit to a house in Greater Noida, with the help of electronic surveillance. Two Nigerian nationals, a man and a woman, were arrested from the house under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. While NCB is yet to ascertain the market value of the drugs, the haul is claimed to be worth many “crores”, an official said.

Noida Police, meanwhile, said they will probe how such a large quantity came to be stored inside the house. “The raid was conducted by the Narcotics Bureau and they have leads with regards to the investigation. We will look into tenant verification and other angles,” Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna said .

On April 10, NCB Bengaluru had seized 26.75 kg of Ketamine, a psychotropic substance scheduled under the NDPS Act from a man from Chennai. When his house in R R Nagar was searched, a lab manufacturing ketamine was found in the basement. A note counting machine was also recovered, officials said.

Further investigations by the agency led them to a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. When NCB officials raided a premise in Hyderabad on May 2, they found a clandestine illegal drug manufacturing unit. A total of 477 kg of white crystalline powder, believed to be ketamine, was recovered and 281 kg of intermediate material was also seized, NCB said.