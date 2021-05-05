Recognising trade union as negotiating council: Draft rules published

The draft rules notified Tuesday spell out criteria for recognising a single registered trade union of workers as sole negotiating union of workers under Section 14 of the IR Code.

The Labour Ministry on Tuesday published draft rules for recognition of trade unions in the role of negotiating council under the Industrial Relations (IR) Code.

These rules are in addition to the already published draft rules for the IR Code which were circulated in October last year. The draft rules notified Tuesday spell out criteria for recognising a single registered trade union of workers as sole negotiating union of workers under Section 14 of the IR Code.

“Where there is only one registered Trade Union operating in an industrial establishment having its members not less than thirty percent of the total workers employed in the industrial establishment, then, the employer of such industrial establishment shall recognize such Trade Union as sole negotiating union of the workers,” it said.

The process for constitution of the negotiating union or the negotiating council shall commence three months before the expiry of the tenure of the existing recognition period of the registered trade unions, the draft rules said. Also, trade unions will have to meet conditions like providing copy of registration certificate, copy of list of members, details of membership subscription and copy of the latest annual return submitted to the Registrar of Trade Unions.