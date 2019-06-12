Toggle Menu
Reckitt Benckiser names Pepsico executive Laxman Narasimhan its CEOhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/reckitt-benckiser-names-pepsico-executive-laxman-narasimhan-its-ceo-5776675/

Reckitt Benckiser names Pepsico executive Laxman Narasimhan its CEO

Narasimhan's initial priorities will be to focus on delivering outperformance, especially in the health business unit, and to drive the Lysol maker's plan to split the firm into two business units under the same company.

reckitt, pepsico, reckitt ceo, reckitt chief executive officer, pepsico executive, laxman narasimhan, pepsiso co laxman narasimhan, reckitt new ceo, reckitt ceo laxman narasimhan, pepsico's global chief commanding officer, business news, latest news, indian express news
Narasimhan’s initial priorities will be to focus on delivering outperformance, especially in the health business unit. (Twitter @laxmanNarasimh1)

British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser on Wednesday named PepsiCo executive Laxman Narasimhan to succeed Rakesh Kapoor as chief executive officer.

Narasimhan, PepsiCo’s global chief commercial officer, will join Reckitt as CEO-designate and be appointed to the board on July 16.

He will become group CEO on September 1, the company said in a statement.

Narasimhan’s initial priorities will be to focus on delivering outperformance, especially in the health business unit, and to drive the Lysol maker’s plan to split the firm into two business units under the same company, Reckitt said in a statement.

Kapoor said in January that he would leave by the end of 2019 after more than eight years at the helm.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mindtree independent directors’ panel says L&T’s open offer price at Rs 980/share fair
2 Indiabulls Housing moves SC for listing of plea against it alleging misappropriation of funds
3 ‘300% rise in housing loan NPA in Gujarat in 5 years’