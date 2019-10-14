‘RCEP trade ministers’ talks end in impasse’

Trade ministers and negotiators of the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) grouping failed to drum up a consensus on sticky issues at the 9th Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, expected to be the last meet before a potential deal in November, and talks remained inconclusive, sources said.

No joint statement will be issued, as certain key issues are yet to be resolved, even after two days of intense negotiations on October 11 and 12, according to one of the sources. This has cast a shadow over a leaders’ summit, which was expected to be attended by heads of the 16 nations on November 4 to announce the RCEP deal.— FE